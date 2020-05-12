Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $282,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.74. 6,146,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

