Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $267,000 in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

