Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.72. 2,300,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

