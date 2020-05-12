Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

YTEN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Yield10 Bioscience Inc has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $3.98. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,607.44% and a negative return on equity of 564.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Yield10 Bioscience Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

