Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $21.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $30,769,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Repay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.