Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

CAH stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,237. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

