Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJT. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$129.22.
Shares of CJT opened at C$140.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.13. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$142.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
