Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJT. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$129.22.

Shares of CJT opened at C$140.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.13. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$142.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

