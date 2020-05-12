Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 57.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,082 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 379,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE CUK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,943. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.