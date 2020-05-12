Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 497,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

