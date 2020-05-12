CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

NYSE CF opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

