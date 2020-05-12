Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.39.

CSH.UN traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 641,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.00.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director W. Brent Binions purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

