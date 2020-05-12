Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.39.

TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 641,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.79.

In other news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

