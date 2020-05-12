Chemours Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Chemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 123,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

