Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 4,477,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

