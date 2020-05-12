Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.19.

NYSE CB opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 804,637 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

