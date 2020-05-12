CIBC Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$88.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

