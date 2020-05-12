Cim LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

