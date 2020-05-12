Cim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. 2,315,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

