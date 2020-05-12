Cim LLC Buys 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.92. 137,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

