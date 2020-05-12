Cim LLC Buys 88 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 144,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. 121,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

