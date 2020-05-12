Cim LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 657,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.