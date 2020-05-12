Cim LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cim LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.35. 3,113,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.