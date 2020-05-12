Cim LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

ALGN stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,317. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

