Cim LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $189.86. 719,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

