Cim LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,851. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

