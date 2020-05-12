Cim LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Cim LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

