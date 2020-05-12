Cim LLC Invests $205,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,352,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $23,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.85. 3,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

