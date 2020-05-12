Cim LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $571.73. 396,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.66 and its 200-day moving average is $413.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

