Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,669,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

