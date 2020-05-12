Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 128.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 12,949,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

