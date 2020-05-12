CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in April

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,986 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

CCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,056. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

