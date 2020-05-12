Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Cna Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cna Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cna Financial has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

