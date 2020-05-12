CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 718,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in CNH Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

