COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 44,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.