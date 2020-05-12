Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

