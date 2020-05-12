Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE CLNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 53,195,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,400. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.93%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 471,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

