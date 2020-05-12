Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 143,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.