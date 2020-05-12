Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of FIX opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $986,019.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

