Commerzbank Lowers Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) to Hold

Commerzbank lowered shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Get Scout24 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $64.25 on Friday.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.