Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 5,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,743. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

