Consensus Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027796 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.50 or 0.99198315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00080108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000706 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

