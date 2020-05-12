CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

NYSE CCR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $127.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

