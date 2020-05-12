Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.52.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

