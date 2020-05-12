ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 53.1% in April

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares during the period.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

CFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

