Contrasting Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharmacyte Biotech and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -89.24% -76.41% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -326.92% -11.28% -9.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 35.48 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

