Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Corelogic stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 21,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,137. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $615,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

