Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 59.5% annually over the last three years. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a payout ratio of -40.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of CORR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

