Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 673,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.