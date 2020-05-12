Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CTVA stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

