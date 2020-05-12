Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:CLDB remained flat at $$13.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cortland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

